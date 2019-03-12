TULSA — Passengers on a delayed Tulsa flight on Monday received quite the surprise from the pilot himself.

United Airlines Flight 6329 headed from Tulsa to Houston had maintenance issues that delayed the flight for several hours.

While passengers were sitting on the plane, the pilot, named Matthew, announced that he was getting burgers for everyone on the plane. He then went into the airport and bought more than 70 burgers from Fat Guy's Burger Bar.

We’re currently 2.5 hours into a delay leaving Tulsa on @united and our Captain, Matthew just ordered every single person on the plane lunch from Fat Guys Burger Bar. Good people and customer service do still exist! #UA6329 pic.twitter.com/2raUykf4JT — Flier of things. (@samrwalker) March 11, 2019

The flight eventually landed about five hours late in Houston.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

