Photos: Surprise birthday held for 100-year-old Oklahoma WWII veteran

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Family and friends held a surprise 100th birthday celebration for Winifred Imogene 'Freddie' Whelchel Dudley on Thursday. Dudley, born and raised in Westville, served as an electrical technician on B-24 bombers in the Women's Army Air Corps. July 7, 2022. Kelsey Sanchez

Family and friends held a surprise 100th birthday celebration for Winifred Imogene 'Freddie' Whelchel Dudley on Thursday. Dudley, born and raised in Westville, served as an electrical technician on B-24 bombers in the Women's Army Air Corps. July 7, 2022. Kelsey Sanchez

Family and friends held a surprise 100th birthday celebration for Winifred Imogene 'Freddie' Whelchel Dudley on Thursday. Dudley, born and raised in Westville, served as an electrical technician on B-24 bombers in the Women's Army Air Corps. July 7, 2022. Kelsey Sanchez

Family and friends held a surprise 100th birthday celebration for Winifred Imogene 'Freddie' Whelchel Dudley on Thursday. Dudley, born and raised in Westville, served as an electrical technician on B-24 bombers in the Women's Army Air Corps. July 7, 2022. Kelsey Sanchez

Prev 1 / Ad Next