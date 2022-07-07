Watch Now
Photos: Surprise birthday held for 100-year-old Oklahoma WWII veteran

Family and friends held a surprise 100th birthday celebration for Winifred Imogene 'Freddie' Whelchel Dudley on Thursday. Dudley, born and raised in Westville, served as an electrical technician on B-24 bombers in the Women's Army Air Corps. July 7, 2022.

