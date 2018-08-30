Owasso woman celebrates 103rd birthday

OWASSO -- A woman celebrated her 103rd birthday with a 'roaring 20s' themed party.

Marie Shaffner lives at the Oxford Glen Memory Care Facility in Owasso. She celebrated her birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Photos of the centenarian earlier in her life lined the walls. She was given a cake that appeared to be bigger than she was. A boa hung around her neck as she took in the sights and sounds.

The activity room of the nursing home was decked out in 'roaring 20s' themed decor. Other residents of Oxford Glen wore sequins, feathers and flapper outfits.

"It's exciting," Juanita Snider, Shaffner's daughter said. "Glad she's still with us. She's outlived all of her siblings."

Shaffner graduated from Fort Cobb High School in 1934 and went on to become a Rosie the Riveter while her husband was at war.

During her 103 years, she has seen a lot of changes in the world around her. A few that stuck out were pop up toasters, Bandaids, parking meters, insulin and cell phones.

"Getting her to use a cell phone, that was a trip," Snider said laughing. "We got it for her for safety, but she wouldn't turn it on. She had it with her but she never turned it on."

Her family was overjoyed that they got to spend another year with the matriarch of their family.

"She is a very special lady," Jennifer Rains, Shaffner's granddaughter said. "I wish my life could be like hers."

