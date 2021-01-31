Owasso neighbors rally together to make young girl feel welcome in the community again

OWASSO, Okla — 8-year-old Chloe Shelton was expelled from Rejoice Christian School earlier this week.

Members of an Owasso neighborhood came together today to show her she is still welcome.

Hundreds of cars drove by to give Chloe encouraging shouts and waves.

"She feels so much love and support surrounding her.", Chloe's mother, Delanie Shelton, says.

Delanie tells 2 Works for You that her daughter was expelled from Rejoice Christian School in Owasso after telling a fellow female student and friend she has a crush on her.

Shelton says her daughter was pulled from the playground and sent to the principal's office.

Her daughter cried to her and asked if God still loves her.

Delanie says, "no school, especially a Christian school, should make a little girl question if God loves her or not."

Noelle Shaw, a member of the neighborhood, tells us, "it was very easy for me to realize I needed to do something."

The outpouring of support was a display of unity and acceptance for the Shelton family.

"You all have made her feel so much better about herself and so loved.", Delanie says.

Delanie Shelton says she told the vice principal at Rejoice Christian School that she has no problem with what Chloe said to her classmate.

She was alerted the following day by the school superintendent that both Chloe and her 5-year-old son were expelled.

The school released a statement and said, "due to privacy and other factors, it is the school's policy to refrain from public comments regarding any particular student or family."

