One person stabbed outside Holy Family Cathedral

Tulsa Police say one person was stabbed outside Holy Family Cathedral Wednesday afternoon. Police say a man carrying an ice chest near 8th and Boulder approached the front of the Cathedral and attempted to enter. Finding the doors locked, he proceeded down the alley between the school and the Cathedral.

Police say students were on the front steps of the Cathedral taking school pictures. Holy Family Cathedral says the staff reacted quickly and immediately moved the students inside the school. No students were hurt, according to police. The school was placed on lockdown until the police cleared the building.

An employee of Holy Family confronted the suspect and received cuts on his hands after the suspect attacked him. The suspect never entered the school. The suspect appeared to be carrying a sword.

The suspect also tried to light a fire outside the building, according to police. Police say he left the scene and was making threats at the Reasor's near 71st and Sheridan.

The suspect is in custody.

