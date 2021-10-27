Oklahoma's first execution in 6 years to happen in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — After a judge denied delaying any upcoming executions, John Marion Grant is scheduled to be the first inmate to receive lethal injection in Oklahoma since 2015.

According to the Oklahoman, Grant was originally serving time for armed robbery charges when he stabbed and killed Gay Carter, a 58-year-old Dick Conner Correctional Center employee, in 1998. He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 2000.

Grant's execution date was delayed after a botched lethal injection left an inmate writing in pain on a gurney in 2014 and a mix-up in drugs in 2015, according to the Associated Press. Those mistakes drew wide criticism on the process and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections put executions on hold.

After a six-year hiatus, ODOC recently announced the agency is preparing to resume executions again after taking time to make sure policies and practices are handled humanely and correctly. Steps are being taken to make sure the process works as intended.

Grant was recently denied clemency and his execution date moves forward.

The execution of John Marion Grant is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Julius Jones, whose case has sparked national attention and local activism, is scheduled to have a clemency hearing on Nov. 1 ahead of his scheduled Nov. 18 execution date.

