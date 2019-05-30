Oklahoma U-Haul stores offering free storage to flood victims

TULSA, Okla. — U-Haul Companies of Oklahoma City and Tulsa have announced they are making 18 facilities available to extend 30 days of free self-storage to Oklahomans impacted by continued flooding across the state.

Heavy rains last week leading to dangerously high water levels, coupled with additional storms this week, have created an immediate need for dry and secure self-storage where flood victims and potentially affected residents can store their belongings.

“Water is being released from the lakes, and now they’re talking about the structure of the levies and whether they’ll give way,” said Jim Smith, U-Haul Company of Tulsa president. “Our desire is to help our communities. Through our disaster relief program, those in need can make use of U-Haul self-storage units at no cost for one month.”

People seeking additional information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating U-Haul.

Here are the participating locations:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Broken Arrow

901 W. New Orleans St.

Broken Arrow, OK 74011

(918) 455-1010

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lawton

1102 Cache Road

Lawton, OK 73501

(580) 248-8472

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midwest City

7525 SE 29th St.

Midwest City, OK 73110

(405) 732-1152

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Norman

700 E. Lindsey

Norman, OK 73071

(405) 364-1501

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bethany

2425 N. MacArthur Blvd.

Oklahoma City, OK 73127

(405) 787-2450

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bricktown

100 SE 2nd St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73129

(405) 235-9446

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Crossroads

6027 S. High Ave.

Oklahoma City, OK 73149

(405) 631-0491

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hefner

421 W. Hefner Road

Oklahoma City, OK 73114

(405) 755-0406

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lincoln

2500 NE 36th St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73111

(405) 424-5442

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northwest Expressway

6500 NW Expwy. St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73132

(405) 721-0674

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Quail Springs

721 W. Memorial Road

Oklahoma City, OK 73114

(405) 751-2525

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Southside

3101 SW 29th St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73119

(405) 681-5327

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Shawnee

2323 N. Harrison St.

Shawnee, OK 74804

(405) 273-0336

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 51st & Hwy 169

Tulsa, OK 74146

(918) 663-2845

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greenwood District

Tulsa, OK 74120

(918) 583-8551

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Memorial Drive

1010 S. Memorial Drive

Tulsa, OK 74112

(918) 836-0116

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midtown

3500 S. Sheridan Road

Tulsa, OK 74145

(918) 439-3139

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Peoria Plaza

6105 S. Peoria

Tulsa, OK 74136

(918) 742-3337

