Oklahoma U-Haul stores offering free storage to flood victims

TULSA, Okla. — U-Haul Companies of Oklahoma City and Tulsa have announced they are making 18 facilities available to extend 30 days of free self-storage to Oklahomans impacted by continued flooding across the state.
Heavy rains last week leading to dangerously high water levels, coupled with additional storms this week, have created an immediate need for dry and secure self-storage where flood victims and potentially affected residents can store their belongings.
“Water is being released from the lakes, and now they’re talking about the structure of the levies and whether they’ll give way,” said Jim Smith, U-Haul Company of Tulsa president. “Our desire is to help our communities. Through our disaster relief program, those in need can make use of U-Haul self-storage units at no cost for one month.”
People seeking additional information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating U-Haul.
Here are the participating locations:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Broken Arrow
901 W. New Orleans St.
Broken Arrow, OK 74011
(918) 455-1010
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lawton
1102 Cache Road
Lawton, OK 73501
(580) 248-8472
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midwest City
7525 SE 29th St.
Midwest City, OK 73110
(405) 732-1152
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Norman
700 E. Lindsey
Norman, OK 73071
(405) 364-1501
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bethany
2425 N. MacArthur Blvd.
Oklahoma City, OK 73127
(405) 787-2450
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bricktown
100 SE 2nd St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73129
(405) 235-9446
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Crossroads
6027 S. High Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73149
(405) 631-0491
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hefner
421 W. Hefner Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73114
(405) 755-0406
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lincoln
2500 NE 36th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
(405) 424-5442
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northwest Expressway
6500 NW Expwy. St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
(405) 721-0674
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Quail Springs
721 W. Memorial Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73114
(405) 751-2525
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Southside
3101 SW 29th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73119
(405) 681-5327
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Shawnee
2323 N. Harrison St.
Shawnee, OK 74804
(405) 273-0336
U-Haul Moving & Storage at 51st & Hwy 169
Tulsa, OK 74146
(918) 663-2845
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greenwood District
Tulsa, OK 74120
(918) 583-8551
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Memorial Drive
1010 S. Memorial Drive
Tulsa, OK 74112
(918) 836-0116
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midtown
3500 S. Sheridan Road
Tulsa, OK 74145
(918) 439-3139
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Peoria Plaza
6105 S. Peoria
Tulsa, OK 74136
(918) 742-3337
