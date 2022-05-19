Oklahoma legislature passes bill to ban abortion after fertilization

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma legislature passed a bill Thursday that would serve as a total ban on abortions in the state.

House Bill 4327 relies on citizen enforcement which can bypass court challenges by empowering private citizens to pursue legal action against abortion providers. It's the latest in a series of abortion bills to be sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk, including one he signed earlier this month banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

"It is my sincere hope that, in addition to the criminal bill passed this session, this civil liability bill will provide strong, additional protection of the life of unborn children in Oklahoma," bill author Rep. Wendi Stearman (R-Collinsville) said.

Center for Reproductive Rights President and CEO Nancy Northup released the following statement after the HB 4327's passage:

“Politicians in Oklahoma have been working towards this moment for decades. Multiple generations of Oklahomans have relied on abortion access to shape their lives and futures. They have never known a world without that right. But under this bill, people will be forced to travel hundreds of miles for an abortion, and those who cannot afford to travel will be forced to give birth against their will or attempt to end their pregnancies on their own. This is the cruel reality that politicians are creating for their own residents.



We will be fighting this ban in state court. Abortion access is a human right and should not depend on where you live.”

The bill would take effect as soon as Stitt signs it. He's said throughout his time in office that he'd sign any bill restricting abortion that comes to his desk.

