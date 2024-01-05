Oklahoma Agritourism releases Wine Trails app

OKLAHOMA CITY — Looking for the best wine in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma Agritourism — a program under the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry — launched an app to help wine enthusiasts navigate every winery in the state.

The free app, Oklahoma Wine Trials, matches personal taste preferences to local wine with an accuracy of over 91%, said a spokesperson for the program.

The app works off of a database of over 500 wines that are inclusive of every Oklahoma winery.

“The Oklahoma Wine Trails app will be a valuable tool to wine tourists as they are navigating Oklahoma wine country,” said ODAFF Agritourism Coordinator Micaela Halverson. “We hope the app will incentivize consumers to explore more wineries and make purchases based on wines they are matching to.”

The app also helps travelers find dog-friendly wineries and provides fun routes for tours.

App users can create their own custom routes and digital wine cellar inspired by their unique taste. Users can also share their profiles with friends like other social media apps.

