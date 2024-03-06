OHP cancels Amber Alert for 13-year-old taken near Sperry

SPERRY, Okla. — The Amber Alert issued for a 13-year-old is canceled, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old taken in Sperry Tuesday evening.

OHP said a 13-year-old was last seen with a 33-year-old. The teen is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Perry was wearing blue jeans and a gray jacket.

The 33-year-old is 5 feet 7 and 170 pounds. No vehicle description is available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

