Officers searching for suspect in fatal stabbing near 21st and Memorial

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for the suspect of a fatal stabbing at Autumn Ridge Apartments near 21st and Memorial on May 4 just before 3 a.m.

EMSA and the Tulsa Fire Department were already on scene treating the victim when officers arrived.

Lieutenant Torin Sanders with the Tulsa Police Department tells 2 News that they don't have a suspect at this time.

Homicide detectives arrived on scene and took witnesses downtown to continue their investigation

"It appears it possibly happened somewhere within this breezeway. That's where we've got the crime scene narrowed down to," Sanders said. "So our homicide detectives have come out, transported witnesses downtown and they're going to continue their investigation from there."

Sanders told 2 News that nobody saw the stabbing but were home when it happened.

If you have any information about this stabbing, please call Crime Stoppers at 918-585-5209 or 911.

This is a developing story.

