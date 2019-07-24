SPIRO, Okla. — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics on Wednesday arrested the owner of a medical marijuana dispensary in Spiro after they said he was selling methamphetamine out of the store.

Officials said Jeffrey Peregrino, 38, sold the meth to undercover agents at Left Handed Okies dispensary, located at 15627 US Highway 271.

OBN spokesman Mark Woodward said agents also served an emergency suspension order, shutting down the business.

Peregrino faces two counts of trafficking meth.

Agents also seized the marijuana products inside the dispensary.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

