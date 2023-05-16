Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

No human remains found in 55-gallon drum thought to be connected to 25-year-old cold case

Screenshot 2023-05-16 084508.png
KJRH
Screenshot 2023-05-16 084508.png
Screenshot 2023-05-16 084450.png
Posted at 8:59 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 09:59:22-04

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A lead in a 25-year-old cold case ran dry Monday morning in Delaware County.

Delaware County law enforcement located a 55-gallon barrel in Grand Lake in April that resembled a barrel that went missing around the same time as Peggy Sweeten, according to Sweeten's son.

Recovery crews pulled the barrel from the lake Monday and investigators said no human remains were found in or around the barrel.

Sweeten was a Deleware County school teacher and went missing in 1998.

Investigators said they will continue to follow any leads in her case.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7