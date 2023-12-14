Neighbors in Brookside turn out for meeting over possible Chick-fil-A

TULSA, Okla. — More than two dozen people showed up to learn about chick-fil-a's plans to build here in Tulsa's Brookside neighborhood.

Some are worried they won't able to get in or out of their own neighborhood because of the traffic.

Others are concerned there's not enough privacy between the business and homes. Some thought it was a good idea to bring Chick-fil-A into Brookside.

Chick-fil-A is looking to take over the old Arby's location near 41st and Peoria.

