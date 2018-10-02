Muskogee dog starved, property owners cited multiple times

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- Gruesome pictures sent to 2 Works for You of what appears to be a starved dog trapped in a fence without food and water. We went to Muskogee to get answers.

Behind a broken fence, there's a pit bull that can only walk so far.

“To think that someone could just do such a thing," Muskogee resident Kimberly Sloan said.

There's some food on a plastic plate that is covered in flies.

“Why do people get an animal if they can’t take the time for it?” Sloan said.

One of the two dogs behind the fence appears to be starved.

"So frail, so skinny, literally a skeleton," Sloan said.

Sloan peered behind the fence after hearing one of the dogs cry Saturday morning and rushed to get dog food. Another neighbor helped by deworming it.

"It's animal cruelty if you chain up a dog and leave them in the backyard to die," Muskogee resident Nick Harnage said.

On Friday, a notice was put on the property owners door.

"Several notices on the door, several, in the last three and four months," Sloan said.

Sloan took to social media to make awareness.

That's when she believes the property owners got wind and showed up.

"They don't ever do anything just take the note down," she said. "That's it. Other than today when they picked the one dog up but still left the other remaining."

"Probably something that should be investigated," Harnage said.

Neighbors provided a few buckets of water and food. They say they'll continue to fill them up.

"They depend on you 100% for the love, the food, for shelter for it all," Sloan said.

Their plan is to keep the one dog left healthy.

2 Works for You spoke with the city. They say and Animal Welfare is aware of the situation and is actively pursuing options to ensure the welfare the animals.

