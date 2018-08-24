Midnight Grill set to open again

Tulsa, Okla. -- Midnight Grill is set to open their doors again, after 2 Works for You discovered in June they were operating without a license.

The new location is in a shopping center off East 15th Street and Gary Avenue. It is currently under construction.

“So many people have bad experiences," former customer Patricia Lawwill said.

A former cook alleges the food used to be cooked out of a midtown apartment, but the owner told 2 Works for You in June that was untrue. At the time, Midnight Grill had been operating without a proper license. The health department stepped in after a formal complaint was filed.

"If they become aware of something that they see on Facebook, of course, we would handle that internally and investigate those issues," Tulsa Health Department Food Program Manager DeBrena Hilton said.

An application is required to get a new license. After that is filled out, a health inspector will make sure there is a clean place to cook the food, place the dishes and store equipment.

"Depending on the circumstances that the food is being prepared under, it could definitely be harmful to the public," Hilton said.

“It came and it was super disgusting," Kimberly Bollinger said. "It was full of grease and didn’t taste right and I did end up getting sick from it.”

The health department says they plan to license the business next week, meaning if the late night delivery service opens before then they would be operating illegally.

"Finally they’re like, 'Oh hey something needs to be done here," Bollinger said.

In just a matter of days, the late night delivery service could be up and running if they pass the ultimate test.

2 Works for You tried to reach the owner. Our calls were never returned.

