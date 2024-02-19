Mayor Bynum addresses rumors around Tulsa's 'Welcoming City' designation

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum took to social media to defend the city's recent designation as a 'Welcoming City.'

2 News first reported the designation when it was approved by the city council 9-0 in March 2023.

Tulsa was officially given the certification in December.

So, what does it really mean to be a welcoming city?

The definition given by the initiative said, "Certified Welcoming is a formal designation for cities and counties that have created policies and programs reflecting their values and commitment to immigrant inclusion. This innovative program assesses city and county governments on their efforts to include and welcome immigrants in all areas of civic, social, and economic life in their communities.”

Bynum responded to four rumors going around about the designation. The first claimed that the designation means Tulsa is a sanctuary city.

The mayor said he knows immigration is a "wedge issue" in the upcoming elections. He said the city is simply working "to be the best city it can be for immigrants who leave their homeland to seek opportunity" in Tulsa.

The mayor asked those "freaking out" about the designation to consider what type of city they would've wanted their immigrant ancestors to arrive to.

Another topic in the mayor's post is the recent groundbreaking on a new customs processing facility.

Bynum said some are claiming the customs center is an illegal immigrant processing center and that immigrants will be held in a camp at 31st and Memorial.

"This is complete fiction," he said. "The new customs facility at the airport is being built so we can have direct flights to international destinations. Any airport that does this must have a U.S. Customs & Border Patrol processing facility for people and their luggage to go through. It is for airline patrons, not for processing illegal immigrants."

Another concern circling on social media sparked after a large group of people were seen walking down the highway in Tulsa.

“There are hundreds of migrants who were dropped off at the train station in Catoosa and are walking to Tulsa!," the mayor claimed people said.

The walk being discussed was an annual faith walk organized by a local church.

Bynum said each of the false claims he discussed gained enough traction for other elected officials to reach out to him, asking if they were true.

"I appreciate them having the thoughtfulness to check - something the people manufacturing this stuff either didn’t bother to do or knew but spread falsehoods anyway," he said. "I want those who care to know the facts to have access to them."

For his full post, click here.

