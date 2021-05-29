Man shot in the head through an apartment wall

TULSA, Okla — Saturday afternoon around 1:00 p.m., Tulsa Police responded to the area of East 21st Street and South 101st East Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene they found a man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials say a gun was fired in the apartment next door and a bullet went through the wall hitting the victim.

Initially residents told officers that a man accidentally dropped the gun causing it to go off.

Throughout the investigation, officers learned that there was an altercation between a man and a woman when the gun went off.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Detectives are questioning and interviewing the man and woman who were fighting when the gun went off.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --