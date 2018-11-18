Man shot by Broken Arrow police

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Broken Arrow Police Department Public Information Officer James Koch said one man was shot by an officer in the 800 block of South Juniper Place Saturday afternoon.

Koch said after 2 p.m. officers were called to the residence in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect who was armed with a knife, Koch said.

BREAKING: @BA_Police confirms they are working an officer-involved shooting near 81st between Aspen and Elm. More details to come @KJRH2HD — Cori Duke (@CoriDuke_KJRH) November 17, 2018

Koch said officers issued commands to the suspect to put down the knife and he refused to do so.

The suspect kept approaching officers, at one point throwing 10 kitchen-style knives at the officers, Koch said.

Officials said officers shot at least 10 pepper balls at the suspect.

The suspect was said to be taunting the officers and threatening them to use lethal force on him, officials said.

Koch said officers stayed in their positions outside the residence when the suspect, refusing to listen to verbal commands and kept approaching the officers, was shot in the abdomen.

The officers rendered aid to the suspect until EMS arrived and transported the victim in unknown condition, Koch said.

Koch said the officer is being interviewed by department personnel and was not injured.

The officer has served less than two years with BAPD, Koch said.

