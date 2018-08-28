Man dies a month after motorcycle accident

Tulsa, Okla - The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that a man died a month after suffering injuries in a motorcycle accident in midtown back in July.

Police said Jeremy Powers died on Monday, August 27.

The accident occurred on July 28 at the intersection of 41st and Sheridan, when a motorcycle crashed into a work truck.

