Man dies a month after motorcycle accident

6:34 PM, Jul 28, 2018
Tulsa, Okla - The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that a man died a month after suffering injuries in a motorcycle accident in midtown back in July.

Police said Jeremy Powers died on Monday, August 27.

The accident occurred on July 28 at the intersection of 41st and Sheridan, when a motorcycle crashed into a work truck.

