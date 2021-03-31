Menu

Local non-profit seeking organizations to help serve families this summer

Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 13:55:08-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Opportunity Project (The Opp) is seeking partner organizations to help serve families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Opp is a non-profit that connects Tulsa’s array of youth-focused programs, services, and curriculum-based efforts, to provide pathways to success for children and youth, according to the organization's website.

The non-profit is hoping to recruit organizations that serve young people and who are dedicated to helping them rebuild and recover, especially their social and emotional well-being before the next school year.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, some organizations may not have the funds or resources to continue doing so.

The Opp has provided grants to allow these summer programs to continue to serve more students, expand options, and more.

Those who qualify to apply for a grant include faith-based and community organizations, other non-profits, recreation centers, and others who offer summer programs.

The deadline to apply for a grant is Friday, April 2nd.

To apply for a grant, fill out the Tulsa SummerYouth Fund form on The Opp's website.

