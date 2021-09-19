Local food truck shares a taste of Venezuela with Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — As Green Country celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, one local food truck owner is bringing a taste of her Venezuelan culture to Tulsa.

If you've been to Pearl Beach Brew Pub, you've probably tried some of the food from Taco Loco.

The food truck sells one of Venezuela's most emblematic dishes, Arepas.

Arepas are a corn filled dish that is grilled and stuffed with steak, cheese, and iconic Venezuelan fillings.

The owner, Ana Rivas, lived most of her life in Venezuela.

She launched Taco Loco almost a year, but moved to Tulsa six years ago in pursuit of a better life for her family.

When she first arrived she worked for another food truck business, it was during that time she decided to launch her own.

She says many people told her she was crazy for wanting to launch a business in the middle of a pandemic, but she followed her dream anyways.

“I believed in myself, and I said, the time is now. If this is an opportunity, the time is now and I’m going to pursue this dream. I don’t regret it. It’s a little big challenging, but it’s been fine", Rivas said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --