Local communities show support for teachers

TULSA - Local communities are also showing their support for teachers today.

The Union Parent Teachers Association is holding a tailgating for a teacher’s event from noon-6 p.m. at Union High School in the parking lot.

Also, this afternoon, teachers and supporters from Tulsa Public, Union, and Broken Arrow Schools will be lined up along 71st from Memorial Drive to 129th East Avenue starting at 4 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: