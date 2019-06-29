TULSA, Okla. — Five local chefs are coming together to help vendors from the Tulsa Farmers Market affected by recent flooding.

They'll be serving a five-course wine dinner at 624 Kitchen and Catering venue on Boston Ave and 7th Street.

The first event being held on Sunday, June 30 is sold out, but there is seating still available for July 14.

Organizers of the event say 100% of the proceeds will go toward the general funding for the market and to create "an endowment for the market vendors to help cover the costs associated with weekly trips to the market to sell their goods."

All food and wine for the event was provided by private donors and the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation.

The chefs providing the talent include Justin Thompson of Restaurant Group, Ian Van Anglen of Lowood, Seth Jordan of the McNellies Group, Nico Albert of Duet Jazz Club and Joel Bein of Rub Food Truck.

The price for the five-course dinner is $95 per person. For more information, click here .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

