Loaded handgun found in student's backpack at Owasso High School

OWASSO, Okla. -- A student was detained at Owasso High School on Monday morning after officials said a loaded handgun was found in his backpack.

Officials said just after 8:45 a.m., a student reported to a counselor that the student thought a weapon had been seen in another student's backpack.

School resource officers responded and located the student's backpack.

The student, who was 16 years old, admitted to possession of a .22 caliber mini-revolver, and it was loaded, officials said.

The student was taken into custody for having a gun on school property.

Owasso police are investigating. They said they student with the gun "may have forgotten" that the gun was in his backpack until he was on school grounds.

There were no reports that the student had planned to harm anyone, police said. Another student reportedly overheard the student talking about the gun and notified school employees.

Owasso police released the following statement:

This incident will be referred to the Juvenile Bureau of the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be officially filed. Because the alleged suspect in this case is a juvenile, we are very limited on the information we can release beyond what is contained in this statement. Resultantly, the Owasso Police Department will not be conducting further interviews related to this case in the immediate future.

School officials released the following statement:

"School safety is everyone’s responsibility and by working together we will continue to provide a safe environment for our students."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: