Lemonade stand robbed, community comes together to help

Earlier this week, a few kids in a South Tulsa neighborhood ran and operated a lemonade stand for those in the community.

At one point the stand was visited by a group of teenagers who purchased lemonade before making off with the stands money.

When one child gave chase, he was assaulted by the teens causing him to get stitches.

Luckily some parents and members of the community didn't want this memory to ruin the fun the kids had with the lemonade stand.

Over one hundred people came out to support the lemonade stand to show the young entrepreneurs that even with setbacks, good things can still come.

The Chick-Fil-A at 71st and Garnett heard about the lemonade stand's recent troubles and came out to donate lemonade for the kids to sell.

One of the parents tells us, "we were blown away by your love and generosity! This is a valuable lesson that we all need right now. We all need to remember that when something happens that is painful, hurtful and wrong that we do not have to be stuck in that feeling but that we can stand and choose to trust again!"

With help from the community, the lemonade stand made over $700.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --