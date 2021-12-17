Large meth trafficking organization taken down in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A six-month investigation ends as the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) and Broken Arrow Police Department took down a large meth trafficking organization.

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says the case started back in July of 2021 after receiving information about individuals moving large quantities of meth in the Tulsa metro area, including Broken Arrow and Sapulpa.

“During the investigation, OBN Agents and Broken Arrow officers uncovered evidence that this organization was transporting anywhere from 50 to 100 pounds of meth into the Tulsa area from Anaheim, California on a monthly basis. The person orchestrating these shipments was identified as Clint Raymond Johnson of Tulsa," says Mark Woodward, an OBN Spokesman.

After serving over two dozen arrest warrants, OBN and BAPD arrested Johnson and other people involved with the drug trafficking operation. 25 pounds of meth was seized during the arrest, along with multiple weapons.

“I am extremely proud of the diligence and determination displayed by our Agents and our partners with the Broken Arrow Police Department," says OBN Director Donnie Anderson. "They worked nights, weekends, and over the Thanksgiving holiday to secure the evidence and ensure a solid prosecution for those responsible for putting this poison onto our streets.”

The suspects are facing many charges, including the distribution and trafficking of methamphetamine.

