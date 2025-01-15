Landlord sold houses from under tenants, Bixby residents claim

BIXBY, Okla. — Residents in Bixby are speaking out after their homes were unknowingly sold to outside companies after having signed “lease to purchase” agreements.

Cynthia Ruiz has been in one of these agreements for more than five years, having worked to pay off her house's total of $300,000, along with $1,700 per month in rent.

“I don't want to lose my house," she said. "I mean, I have nothing in my savings because, you know, to me, we all have that dream of owning our first house.”

She got a notice in October that her landlord had sold her house but didn't know how to pay rent in November, leading to a writ of execution being sent to her house a few days later.

She decided to reach out for legal help.

Her attorney, Julia Allen, made sure Cynthia and her family didn't have to evacuate the house — for now.

“Ruhl did not disclose to them [the buyer] that these people had a lease-purchase agreement," said Allen. "Which is a whole different ball game than just a rent agreement.”

Cynthia said she was lucky; others had to give up their homes because they couldn't act on time.

“I mean, a lot of people weren't as lucky as we were," she said. "They actually had their house taken away.”

2 News' reached out to Legal Aid and got in contact with Eric Hallett.

“Usually, if you have sold a home to somebody, you can't sell it to somebody else!” he said.

Eric Hallett is the coordinator of housing advocacy with Legal Aid. He tells me lease-to-purchase agreements typically target people who are disadvantaged in some way- whether they live on a fixed income, come from an immigrant family, or have trouble accessing credit, which may make it easier for landlords like Ruhl to take advantage of tenants.

“The best way to protect yourself if you're buying one of these homes is to file your contract with the Land Records Office of the county clerk," he said. "If you do that, then any other person who wants to purchase that home is then on notice that you are purchasing the home.”

Cynthia and her family have a hearing set for Jan. 16 to find out what the next steps are.

