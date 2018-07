CREEK COUNTY, Okla. -- Kellyville police are responding after a vehicle and train collided Friday morning on Highway 66.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at State Highway 66 and 141st Street South.

Officials said the train wasn’t moving fast, and was able to stop quickly after making contact with the car.

The car was cleared from the scene after coming to a stop close to the tracks.

No injuries were reported.

