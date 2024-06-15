Kasey Alert issued for 15-year-old Ariana Smith

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and McIntosh County Sheriff's Office has issued a Kasey Alert for 15-year-old Ariana Smith.

Smith is approximately 5-foot-2, 150 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on Friday, June 15, at 6:00 p.m. near E 41st Street in Tulsa.

Smith was last seen wearing a black tank top and gray shorts; she has a tattoo on her left shoulder, the left leg of a butterfly, and another on the right ankle, as well as a nose ring.

If seen, please call 911.

