'Just enjoy & be careful': Hispanic community urges awareness at State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa State Fair starts September 25, but some people think it could look different this year.

Rocio Medina is a resident of Broken Arrow.

She was born in Mexico City but came to Tulsa and lived here for most of her life. She said she’s been going to the fair for about 20 years straight, but thinks it will feel just a bit different this year.

She said with everything surrounding immigration and ICE, the immigrant community is a bit fearful about this year’s fair.

In neighboring states, such as Texas, people expressed concerns over immigration and state fair attendance.

Medina doesn’t think it will stop people in Tulsa from attending altogether.

“They're just going to be more cautious about what's going on," she said. "'Why are they doing it? How are they doing it? How many days are they coming, and if they're paying attention about what the kids and people around us are doing.'”

She said she thinks the biggest tool is to stay vigilant.

“We all know that doing the right stuff is the biggest precaution you can have, like just doing whatever you need to be doing," she said. "Take care of your kids, don't be a target. Don't be drinking too much. If you're drinking, please have someone to drive you and things like that, just be safe.”

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is in charge of security at the fair and said it is unaware of any plans ICE has to be present at the fair.

At the end of the day, Medina said it is important to take advantage of the events Tulsa has to offer in a way that doesn't pose danger to anyone.

“Just enjoy and just be careful," she said. "That's all I have to say.”

