Oklahoma Judge approves 5k signature petition for investigation into DHS

TULSA, Okla — “It’s really efforts of the community and the outcry of the community for children," said Rosario Chico.

She said she has been pushing for an investigation into the Department of Human Services ever since her children were taken away three years ago.

She said it wasn't easy.

“I haven't had my children for three years. I haven't been found unfit by DHS," said Chico. "My children are in a guardianship. That's a default guardianship, and it's been very difficult to undo."

An Oklahoma Judge approved the petition for five thousand signatures in order to get an investigation into the Department of Human Services.

Rosario said in order to make change, she decided to work for the department and see what was happening for herself.

“I just didn't want to be a mom who would say my children were failed by DHS," said Chico. "I wanted to know, by experience, by training, by policy, that yes, in fact, my children were failed.”

She said the community has been upset by the way the department has handled certain issues.

"What's happening a lot is reports of child sexual abuse, physical abuse," she said. "Those may be reported to DHS, but they're not being reported to law enforcement."

This is an unprecedented attack on public safety and human services officials across the state who work tirelessly to ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of Oklahoma’s children and vulnerable individuals.



Oklahoma Human Services has always been and will remain an advocate for transparency and will fully cooperate with any investigation initiated with the agency.









Many individuals have shown their support on social media for the petition, with Page Six Oklahoma even helping to round up volunteers who are interested in collecting signatures.

Rosario said people interested in joining the cause can also reach her directly at (316) 300-3172 for more information.

"Families without a voice are the ones having the most difficult time with these systems," she said. “I'm hopeful for an Oklahoma human services that is truly Oklahoma human services.”

The deadline to get all 5,000 signatures is December 23.

Below are some dates and times for petition signing and volunteering opportunities at the Tulsa Central Library for those interested:

Thursday, November 14, 2024: 10AM to 9PM



Friday, November 15, 2024: 10AM to 6PM



Saturday, November 16, 2024: 10AM to 5PM

