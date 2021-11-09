Jenks School Board votes unanimously to suspend district's mask mandate

JENKS, Okla. — The Jenks Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to suspend the temporary mask requirement for all students, employees, and visitors while indoors on district property.

Starting on Tuesday, masks are no longer required indoors or on buses. Masks will be optional, and JPS will continue to provide a mask to any student, staff member, or visitor upon request.

Board members based much of their voting decisions on the steady decline in COVID-19 case numbers among staff and students over the last two months. Since approving the temporary mask requirement in early September, total COVID-19 case numbers at JPS have dropped 75 percent.

District officials will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 case numbers. If positive case numbers increase among students and staff, the Board of Education may consider reinstating the mask requirement. If the mask requirement is reinstated, the opt-outs previously submitted by parents/guardians will still be valid.

JPS still encourages parents and families to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms prior to sending them to school each day. They ask that students stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness.

