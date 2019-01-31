Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 53 dogs from foreclosure property

Posted: 12:46 PM, Jan 31, 2019
Updated: 2019-02-01 00:19:45Z
items.[0].videoTitle
More than 50 dogs rescued from rural home
pups.jpg

TULSA — The Humane Society of Tulsa says they rescued 53 dogs from foreclosure property.


Rescuers said it took 12 hours to save the dogs and bring them to safety.

Rescuers also said it was so cold that the water on the property was frozen.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website