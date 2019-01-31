Humane Society of Tulsa rescues 53 dogs from foreclosure property

TULSA — The Humane Society of Tulsa says they rescued 53 dogs from foreclosure property.



53 dogs rescued from a rural home in Beaver County. The Humane Society of Tulsa brought them in a day before they were going to be taken to be euthanized. Details on @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/rLnTrOuDWp — Laurene Callander (@laurene_kjrh) January 31, 2019



Rescuers said it took 12 hours to save the dogs and bring them to safety.

Rescuers also said it was so cold that the water on the property was frozen.

