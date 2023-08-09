Watch Now
Hazardous spill near Chandler and the Turnpike in Muskogee, police asking public to avoid area

Posted at 7:58 PM, Aug 08, 2023
TULSA, Okla — The Muskogee Fire Department are cleaning up a hazardous spill near Chandler Rd and the Turnpike.

Muskogee police and fire responded to a tanker truck leaking fluid that they said is hazardous, briefly evacuating nearby businesses due to the wind. The fluid was later identified as nitrous acid.

Muskogee police blocked off a lane of the turnpike with traffic still able to continue both ways. Police say, MFD stopped the leak and will move the tanker and unload the contents at a chemical facility once deemed safe.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. No long-term traffic concerns are expected.

