Grease, oil spill stretches across several miles in Bixby

6:07 PM, Apr 12, 2018
36 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BIXBY, Okla. -- Crews are responding to a grease and oil spill in Bixby on Thursday evening.

The spill was reported across several miles between 104th Street and 145th Street in the northbound lanes on Memorial Drive.

Traffic is being diverted to inside lanes. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top