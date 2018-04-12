Grease, oil spill stretches across several miles in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. -- Crews are responding to a grease and oil spill in Bixby on Thursday evening.

The spill was reported across several miles between 104th Street and 145th Street in the northbound lanes on Memorial Drive.

Grease truck leaked material along a 4-mile stretch of Memorial from about 104th to 145th Streets south in Bixby. Cleanup underway @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/Azd3TEkqzM — Laurene Callander (@laurene_kjrh) April 12, 2018

Traffic is being diverted to inside lanes.

No injuries have been reported.

