Governor-elect Kevin Stitt's interview with Lisa Jones to air Friday morning on 2 Works for You

Oklahoma's governor-elect Kevin Stitt is heading to the 2 Works for You studios to discuss his plans for Oklahoma's future.

Kevin Stitt is sitting down with Lisa Jones to talk about transitioning into office, plans for Medicaid and education and getting children ready for a career.

The full interview will air at about 6:30 a.m. during the morning show Friday.

