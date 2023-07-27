Get your singing voice ready! American Idol is coming to Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — American Idol is holding a virtual audition for Oklahoma residents Wednesday, August 9.

The season seven audition will be hosted on Zoom with show producers looking for the next American Idol. The initiative called Idol Across America the first makes the first round of auditioning easy.

Oklahoma is well-known to Idol producers as winners Carrie Underwood and David Cook found success after their stints on the show.

To learn more about Idol Across America you can visit their website here.

