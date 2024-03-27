Full ME report on Nex Benedict's death expected soon

TULSA, Okla. — The full report on Nex Benedict's death is expected from the State Medical Examiner's Office on March 27.

The Owasso 16-year-old died the day after a school fight in February, sparking a national outcry.

This is a long-awaited report.

We got a small section of it a few weeks ago when the medical examiner published a preliminary report that sent shock waves. It indicated that Benedict's death was a suicide resulting from a toxic combination of antihistamines and antidepressants found in Benedict's system.



Owasso police said they saw signs of suicide from the very beginning of their separate investigation but held off on publicizing those details until the M.E. finished the toxicology report.

Those shock waves even reached the Oval Office, prompting President Joe Biden to say, in part, "Nex Benedict, a kid who just wanted to be accepted, should still be here with us today."

ME Releases Nex Benedict's Cause of Death

He went on to also say, "In memory of Nex, we must all recommit to our work to end discrimination and address the suicide crisis impacting too many nonbinary and transgender children. Bullying is hurtful and cruel, and no one should face the bullying that Nex did."

Although the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said no charges will be filed in the death, the U.S. Department of Justice is still investigating Owasso Public Schools. The Department is looking at the alleged failed response to sex-based harassment by the school district.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

