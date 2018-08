Welcome to a new season of high school football and Friday Night Live!

Oklahoma high school football kicked off Thursday.

The first game of the 2018 season is the Glenpool Warriors as they host the Cleveland Tigers.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

