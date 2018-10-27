French motorcycle group reunites WWI family

SAPULPA, Okla. -

An Oklahoma woman and her family will have a chance to visit her great-grandfather's World War I grave site in France.

It started in Sapulpa two years ago as chance encounter with a French motorcycle group rolling on Route 66.

She told the group when they returned to France to snap a picture of her great grandfather's headstone.

Her great grandfather is Army Private Sam Beaver, who was killed in action just 10 days before the Treaty of Versailles.

Approaching the 100-year anniversary of Beaver's death, the motorcycle group is planning a huge reunion.

“They called and they said we want you to come. Our group wants you to come and see it for yourself on November first," said Rainey Dean, Beaver’s Great Grandaughter.

Dean will leave for France--all expenses paid by the French motorcycle group with her brother and sister this weekend.

