First Route 66 hotdog eating competition planned for 4th of July

SAPULPA, Okla. — The TeePee Drive-In in Sapulpa is planning to celebrate the 4th of July with an American tradition — a hotdog-eating competition.

The drive-in said this is the first hotdog eating contest along Route 66.

“We're thrilled to offer a taste of classic Americana this Fourth of July,” said Chuck Foxen, Manager and Film Programmer at the TeePee Drive-In on Route 66. “Our guests can expect a night of nostalgic fun under the stars, capped off by the inaugural Route 66 Hot Dog Eating Competition. It's going to be a real firecracker of a time.”

It's $25 to compete in the contest and you can sign up here. The $25 also includes a ticket to see the movie of the night, Despicable Me 4.

The winner of the competition will get a TeePee Drive-In t-shirt and a one-night stay at the TeePee's Spartan Airbnb.

Take a look at the rental home here.

The competition begins at 7 p.m., followed by a small fireworks display at 8:50 p.m.

At 9 p.m., the drive-in will start showing Despicable Me 4.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

