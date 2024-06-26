Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

First Route 66 hotdog eating competition planned for 4th of July

Americans will eat 150 million hot dogs on July 4th
Copyright Getty Images
David Paul Morris
Americans will eat 150 million hot dogs on July 4th
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jun 26, 2024

SAPULPA, Okla. — The TeePee Drive-In in Sapulpa is planning to celebrate the 4th of July with an American tradition — a hotdog-eating competition.

The drive-in said this is the first hotdog eating contest along Route 66.

“We're thrilled to offer a taste of classic Americana this Fourth of July,” said Chuck Foxen, Manager and Film Programmer at the TeePee Drive-In on Route 66. “Our guests can expect a night of nostalgic fun under the stars, capped off by the inaugural Route 66 Hot Dog Eating Competition. It's going to be a real firecracker of a time.”

It's $25 to compete in the contest and you can sign up here. The $25 also includes a ticket to see the movie of the night, Despicable Me 4.

The winner of the competition will get a TeePee Drive-In t-shirt and a one-night stay at the TeePee's Spartan Airbnb.

Take a look at the rental home here.

The competition begins at 7 p.m., followed by a small fireworks display at 8:50 p.m.

At 9 p.m., the drive-in will start showing Despicable Me 4.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7