First responders play basketball for charity

It was a real squeaker, when Tulsa Police and Fire met on the court for their annual basketball showdown charity game.

"We've lost the last couple of years but we're going to bring it today", said Tulsa Police Officer Nathaniel Terrell.

Despite all the trash talk before the game, TPD did bring it - but not by much. They held their halftime lead, and pulled off the win 37-39. It was the first time in ten years that Tulsa firefighters gave up the win, but no matter. These officers and firefighters plan for the big game every year to raise money for Special Olympics and Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp - two charities that these first responders are passionate about.

"It's just the fact that you made a difference in their life is the greatest feeling in the world," said TFD's Rodney Tisdale.



"It feels really good to know that these kids are supporting us like we're supporting them and maybe they're the next generation of police officers and firefighters there to protect the community," said TPD's Corporal Rusty Brown.

Fans also love the rivalry - seeing these men and women out of uniform and trying to act like the outcome doesn't matter while they run up and down the court for forty minutes, for two wonderful causes.