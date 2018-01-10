Firefighters check smoke detectors, evaluate safety after deadly fire in east Tulsa

TULSA -- Tulsa firefighters returned to the scene of a fatal fire Wednesday evening to pass out smoke detectors and evaluate safety.

Families on 33rd Street said fire prevention is something they always keep in mind. But after watching neighbors lose their infant, it's now a priority.

"I am concerned that this is an older home and the wiring is not the greatest so it is at the forefront of my mind every time I plug something in," Doug Greene said.

One father living across the street said baby Carabelle Douglas' niece asked for his phone after he ran to see what happened Wednesday morning. Ben Berman then decided to step in and help.



"I ran in to see if I could try to get in there and it was in fact blocked, flames were coming out the door. So I came back here, ran back here to get my fire extinguisher, just as the fire department showed up," Berman said.

With a six- and eight-year-old at home, Berman said safety goes beyond just having smoke detectors.



"In my home we have two fire extinguishers: one in the communal bathroom and one in the laundry room. My children know where they are, we have smoke alarms, we regularly test them," he said.

Neighbors said 33rd Street has many older residents, and they hope fire inspections can create an impact.



"At least I won't have to worry so much about being outside at one o'clock in the morning trying to worry about somebody else and whether they're alive or not," Berman said.

Firefighters also evaluate the health of tenants. This program has been running for about 20 years, and Tulsa Fire staff believe there are less fatalities because of it.



"It's really cool that they're taking the forethought to make sure the homes in this area are protected after seeing something like that happen," Greene said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

