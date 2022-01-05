'FEMA grant' allows TFD to hire more cadets amid staffing shortage

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Dept. will soon be adding more members to its staff. The department has been struggling to find new recruits over the past several years but a new class of 60 cadets started this week.

TFD says this is their largest class they have ever had in their academy and it comes at a critical time. Right now, the department is short about 75 members, meaning that some firefighters are having to work double-shifts or overtime to fill those positions.

The department recently received a $12 million grant from the federal government allowing them to hire more recruits. The money will go towards paying their salary for the next three years.

But even with this new class of recruits, the department says it will still be short on members. That’s mainly because people are retiring faster than they can get new recruits.

“Even with this class hitting the streets, we’ll still be behind on manpower. And 6 months from now we may have had more people retire,” public information officer Andy Little said.

The most recent class of cadets will graduate from the academy in June. However the department is still looking for more applicants. If you would like to apply, You may schedule the entry-level exam by calling the City of Tulsa Employment Office at (918) 596-7427.

