Fatal car incident in Wagoner County

WAGONER, Okla. — OHP is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Wagoner county that left one person dead and another in the hospital.
Officers say the incident occurred around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers are still investigating what caused the crash.
This is a developing story.
