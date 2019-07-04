Family urges fireworks safety one year after tragedy

OKMULGEE, OK (KJRH) — One year after a firework mortar shot through the Vincent family's living room window, they're urging everyone to be safe, and keep a close eye out as they celebrate the Fourth of July.

On July 4, 2018, Ryan Vincent came home on his birthday to the aftermath of a firework mortar that shot through his home’s window. Everything was destroyed, and his puppies were killed in the fire. This year, their holiday plans are different, but their message remains the same.

“I don’t think we’ll be going out to shoot fireworks, or go watch any of the shows, Vincent said. "Make sure everything’s safely on the ground before you light it - be supervised.“

The fire happened two weeks before he and his wife Chelsea were set to be married. The wedding went off as planned, but the couple had to rebuild from scratch.

"Just moved to a different location and started over, and just went from there,” Vincent said.

Ryan and Chelsea moved from Henryetta to their new home in Okmulgee. This year, they plan on staying home with their pups on the Fourth, thankful for the life they have.

