Fairy ring mushrooms could harm your pets

TULSA -- "Fairy rings" made of mushrooms are popping up around Green Country, but local veterinarians warn dog owners that these could be deadly for your pups.

The mushrooms started growing rapidly after the heavy rainfall last week.

Vets say if dogs eat them, it can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and weakness with your dog.

One Tulsa dog owner says she spotted her seven-year-old dog chewing on mushrooms, but was able to ply her dog's mouth open and remove the mushrooms.

She warns other dog owners to be cautious with these wild mushrooms.

"Be very cautious, look for what they’re chewing on, and if it’s a mushroom get it out immediately," said Lindsey Harris, a local dog owner.

Vets say dogs can start seeing symptoms 12 to 24 hours after ingesting the mushrooms.

They say there's a small percentage of deadly mushrooms in Green Country, but it's best to avoid all of them.

If you catch your dog eating mushrooms or recognize the symptoms, get them medical attention immediately.

