Endangered Missing Advisory: OHP issues EMA for 14-year-old in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 14-year-old Heaven Huddleston.

Huddleston was last seen on May 11 at 2:50 p.m. at Teel Road and Timberhill Drive, just west of Sapulpa.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, jeans and pink shoes. Huddleston is 5-foot-3, 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

She gave her phone to her sister and said she was going into the backyard.

If you have any information about Huddleston's whereabouts, please call 911.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

