Endangered Missing Advisory: OHP issues EMA Advisory for missing twins

SALLISAW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Alert on behalf of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

OHP said twin 5-year-old brothers, Elijah and Joseph Moore were taken by their non-custodial grandparents from a Walmart in Sallisaw.

The Moore's are 3-foot-11 and 50 pounds.

They have brown hair and brown eyes and were last seen in a black Mazda SUV with Texas tags heading southbound on US-69 in McAlester.

If you have any information, please call 911.

